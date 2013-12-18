MXI, Inc. Now Offering Waste Management Services for Medical Centers This Winter

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Hospitals and doctor’s offices experience heavy traffic and visitors on a daily basis. With the amount of liquids that are consumed in waiting rooms, or medical equipment and medicines that are used or expired, recycling becomes vitally important. Signs throughout the various wings and waiting rooms will direct individuals to nearest recycling bin, ensuring they are disposing of their waste in environmentally friendly ways. To help customers in the medicinal field create renewable energy with their waste, MXI, Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering waste management services for medical centers this winter season.



When medical centers have an excess of recyclables and unusable products, MXI, Inc. offers a fleet of trucks to collect all wastes that are in solid, semi-solid, or liquid form. Working with hospitals and medical centers, the professionals know there is a mixture of hazardous and non-hazardous waste materials in their recycling, and they are able to handle either type of waste efficiently.



Utilizing the services of MXI, Inc., customers will receive a variety of benefits that can cut costs, while experiencing professional, personalized service. They consolidate the items transported to their secure facility to effectively create renewable energy. Customers can feel confident their products are being reused in an environmentally friendly way as the company holds a $10 million liability insurance for their deliveries and services.



Customers can lower their disposal costs, reduce carbon footprint from the consolidated and reusable products, as well as eliminate administrative expenses. When recycling with MXI, Inc., customers will be saving money for their facility and medical center while helping the environment go green. To hear more about how medical centers can benefit from retaining the services of MXI, Inc. for their recycling efforts, or to inquire on their household hazardous waste collections for residential areas, please call 1-800-809-9530 or visit their website today to get the process started.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

Founded in 1960, MXI Environmental Services, LLC has been transporting, separating, and reusing waste material at their state-of-the-art Materials Recovery Facility in Abingdon, VA. With locations all across the country—Abingdon; Langhorne, PA; Fontana, CA; and Sumter, SC—they use their own transportation to ensure the safe and secure delivery of unsalable products and waste. By recycling the waste, they are able to provide renewable energy to the products they service.



For more information about their services, please visit http://www.mxiinc.com/.