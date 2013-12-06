MXI, Inc. Now Offering Waste Management Services for Universities

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Many colleges and universities and becoming more environmentally aware of the importance of recycling. They post flyers in the student center or designated areas and incorporate large recycling dispensaries in every building on campus. In an effort to get these colleges and universities to properly dispose of the these materials after being placed in the bins, MXI, Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering their waste management services to effectively dispose of recyclables at these institutions.



There are times when liquids aren’t completely finished before being thrown into the recycling, and times where hazardous waste in the form of a solid finds its way mixed in with the liquids. The transportation fleet provided by MXI, Inc. will transport and dispose of any hazardous or nonhazardous materials, whether they are in solid or liquid form. The waste will be separated, consolidated, and the professionals at MXI, Inc. will create renewable energy with their ability to find different ways to reuse the waste that is beneficial for the environment.



When a science lab conducts an experiment with various chemicals that can be hazardous to the health of an individual, MXI, Inc. is able to pick up, package and transport the chemicals and waste to their distillery. If the institution is concerned about the safety of its students and faculty after exposure to a certain chemical or waste material, a professional will conduct a site assessment and analyze the area, giving the institution an accurate report.



MXI, Inc. will also help universities properly dispose of excess expired and unsaleable materials. They’ll pick up the excess materials in their trucks and promptly deliver the shipment to their materials recovery facility, where the waste is destructed in the presence of a professional witness to ensure a product or brand is not salvaged for unauthorized reuse.



There are a number of ways, like cutting costs, which MXI, Inc. can make an institution satisfied with their recycling efforts. For more information about how a university or college can benefit by utilizing the services of MXI, Inc., please call 1-800-809-9530 or visit their website today.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

Founded in 1960, MXI Environmental Services, LLC has been transporting, separating, and reusing waste material at their state-of-the-art Materials Recovery Facility in Abingdon, VA. With locations all across the country—Abingdon; Langhorne, PA; Fontana, CA; and Sumter, SC—they use their own transportation to ensure the safe and secure delivery of unsalable products and waste. By recycling the waste, they are able to provide renewable energy to the products they service.



For more information about their services, please visit http://www.mxiinc.com/.