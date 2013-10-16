MXI, Inc. Offering Their Services for Collecting Household Hazardous Waste This Fall 2013

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- There are local, county, and statewide events that provide for the disposal of hazardous household materials to provide an outlet for residents to safely recycle those products. For homeowners that possess an excess of hazardous waste materials, MXI Environmental Services, LLC is pleased to announce their technicians and transportation services are expanding their participation in these events this fall 2013 season so residents can properly dispose of their waste. When entrusting MXI Environmental Services, LLC with waste products, individuals can be assured their waste will be handled with professional care and transported by the technicians to a secure facility for disposal.



Possessing advanced and appropriate equipment for the collections, homeowners can dispose of unused or unwanted gasoline, fertilizer, kerosene, fire extinguishers, pool chemicals, lawn pesticides, or various home cleaners at household hazardous waste collections. When there is a collection in the area, going through the home to find old, unused chemicals like lawn insecticides and aerosol cans will help rid the home of hazardous material and utilize the professional service of MXI Environmental Services, LLC.



To ensure the waste is being taken care of properly, there are no third-party sources when making use of MXI Environmental Services, LLC. The technicians will use their top-of-the-line fleet trucks to transport the waste from collection locations to their Materials Recovery Facility in Abingdon, Virginia, where they will harvest the packaging and convert the unusable hazardous waste reusable fuels in a way that will help homeowners give back to the environment.



In addition to providing their service at household hazardous waste collections, they also renew energy with their ethanol recycling services. Whether beverages, cosmetics or pharmaceuticals, commercial businesses can get rid of expired or unsaleable products in a way that saves money while benefitting the environment. The ethanol recycling services will help business owners reduce their carbon footprint and save on transportation costs.



For more information on the services offered by MXI Environmental Services, LLC or to hear more about their household hazardous waste collections, please call 800-742-5542 today.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

Founded in 1960, MXI Environmental Services, LLC has been transporting, separating, and reusing waste material at their state-of-the-art Materials Recovery Facility in Abingdon, VA. With locations all across the country—Abingdon; Langhorne, PA; Fontana, CA; and Sumter, SC—they use their own transportation to ensure the safe and secure delivery of unsalable products and waste. By recycling the waste, they are able to provide renewable energy to the products they service.



For more information about their services, please visit http://www.mxiinc.com/.