My Beautiful Life Launches Magazine for African American Women

My Beautiful Life, http://www.mybeautifullife.me, a refreshingly bold, new magazine focused on all aspects of life of progressive african american women has launched. This new publication will inform its readers on a wide array of topics encompassing beauty, health, financial and spiritual growth. It can be described as "O Magazine for generations X through Y".



Geared toward fashionable, progressive and educated young and mid-adult women of color, My Beautiful Life's aim is to be an informative and inspiring lifestyle magazine where readers can find in-depth feature articles and columns pertaining to Beauty, Health, Finance and Relationships. This magazine will inform the black woman who is active and knowledge and seeks to improve her life. My Beautiful Life will be follow trends with daily posts, videos, reports and articles about all issues of concern for black women. Updates will include exclusive interviews and in depth features from beauty, health, spiritual, financial and relationship gurus.



My Beautiful Life seeks to stand out from other lifestyle magazines by engaging and empowering its readers. We will have open forums and boards for posting of job, housing and educational opportunities. My Beautiful Life will also have an ongoing panel of International writers and contributors from throughout the diaspora.



My Beautiful Life will have weekly give-aways and contests to assist in creating an interactive experience. MBL is currently holding a Facebook contest for a $250 American Express Gift card for the winner who best describes how their life is beautiful. Contest link - FaceBook Contest



For more information about My Beautiful Life, visit: http://www.mybeautifullife.me or contact Eva Keane at info@mybeautifullife.me



