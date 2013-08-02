My Business Brain Will Transform an Idea Into an Income Stream

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- What’s needed, more than ever,to boost the British economy in the 21st century, is a combination of both creativity and strategy. It’s time to take action! My Business Brain, an intricate mind-map created by Neil Morecraft, Founder & Managing Director of Trust Mango Ltd, doesjust that.



In fact, Nick Hewer, Lord Sugar’s right-hand man commented recently that entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs should forget the dangerous economic climate. Well, Neil did because he believes that there has never been a better time to start your own business. Now, thanks to My Business Brain,anyone can.



Neil Morecraft comments: ‘It doesn’t matter if you are currently unemployed, been laid off, or facing a tedious or uncertain future; the power to change your future is right here, right now. Britons may well have been a nation of shopkeepers butwe have always hadbrilliantideas, always been innovators, we’ve always asked ‘What happens if?’ Now anyone can say, ‘I knowexactly what happensif I combine my ideas with My Business Brain; I succeed.’



Neil is a creative thinker and this creativity and imagination is backed by 20+ years in business, including time spent as a management consultant for the recently launched £200m government initiative known as Growth Accelerator. ‘I’m an Entrepreneur turned Infopreneur and no, I didn’t just make that up!’ he laughs. I created My Business Brain because I’m passionate about helping people to better help themselves; to use technology in order to create a real business, online’.



Trust Mango is about inspiring people to take action. After all, in this brave new world we are all sales people whether we care to admit it or not. My Business Brain has been designed to make the entire process of starting and running a business online a straightforward proposition, empowered by all the knowledge, understanding and experience gleaned in the digital business world.



‘Brand Me’ has never looked so exciting!’



Trust Mangopromises to help anyone who has an idea, to realise his or herpotential in record time. It’s a bespoke mind mapping solution aimed at making business strategy easy to develop, no matter what your background, skills or ideas.



So many people know why or what they want to achieve in life but just don’t know where to start. These are challenging times and we need a completely different way of operating.



Whether you are just starting out, stuck in a job you hate or think it’s about time you started earning a living by doing something you’re passionate about, then My Business Brain is exactly what you need. It streamlines your thoughts and leads you step by step towards being your own boss and realising dreams you may well have thought were just that.



The current political rhetoric is about self-help and My Business Brain offers the manual that will guide anyone and everyone towards starting or growing their own business.



The name ‘mango’ was taken from the Latin phrase mango-onis, meaning salesperson or trader. It was then associated with the word ‘trust’ for a reason.



To learn more contact;

Neil Morecraft, Founder of Trust Mango Ltd and Creator of My Business Brain

Mobile +44 7977926825 | Landline +44 2034115700

Email press@trustmango.com

Trust Mango http://trustmango.com

My Business Brain http://trustmango.com/business-brain

Trust Mango on Facebook http://trustmango.com/facebook

Neil Morecraft on Twitter http://twitter.com/mangoonis

Neil Morecraft on LinkedIn http://uk.linkedin.com/in/mangoonis/

Trust Mango Ltd

3rd Floor, 207 Regents Street

London, England

W1B 3HH

UK Company Registration Number 07841561