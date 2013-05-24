My Chocolate Coins - Make a Statement with Customized Chocolate Coins

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- My Chocolate Coins is an innovative site for creating customizable chocolates in the form of coins. This creative little give away cum eatable is a great option to liven up a party or an official event by emblazing the chocolate coins with the company brand logo, tagline or some official or unofficial announcement made through yummy chocolate coins.



With such yummy flavor and texture, chocolate in any shape is a definite treat for those who enjoy the richness and warmth of it. Chocolate coins are even better as they are made from the finest grade of cocoa beans. The chocolate is refined in Belgium and created into superb dark brown bars. This chocolate is used in the creation of chocolate coins and is available with customizable options. There are many different price rates for the different packages available.



Some of the cheapest rates go as low as 14 cents per chocolate coin. This package is the Grab n Go products which is pre made and is available for shipment and delivery in just two days. A specialty of the company is large sized Silver and Gold chocolate coins which are chocolate wrapped in silver or gold foil and minted like real coins. The back of the foil can carry a company’s logo, tagline or message to give it a more customized feel. The chocolate coins are available in beautiful bright colors such as red, green, blue, silver, gold, pink, orange and brown. The chocolates make a great addition to a goody bag or to present at an event. Some of the occasions where chocolate coins have been very popular include:



- Anniversaries

- Baby Showers

- Baptism / Christening

- Bat Mitzvah

- Birthdays especially sweet 16 bash

- Christmas

- Communion and other religious festivals

- Corporate events, seminars and official dinners

- Engagement ceremonies & Weddings

- Graduation

- Halloween

- Hanukkah

- Quinceanera



Customizing options include the message on each side of the coin which is to be added. Once the message and /or logo or text is added, the user must choose the color of the foil minting. Mixed option for colors is also available. Once the color and message are finalized, the company will send the final design to the user for artwork approval in case of any changes. The chocolates are available in dark, light and mint flavors. Normal orders take 5 to 7 business days and rush orders can be arranged for delivery within 2 working days.



For more information, please visit http://www.mychocolatecoins.com



