My Clock Station Pro - Best Holiday Clock App for iPad by Game Scorpion Inc.

Mississauga, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- When Abhinav Gupta went to sleep with his iPad one night, his head started spinning. He had just obtained an expensive clock with a big screen that was there to help him fall asleep and keep the time. The only issue was it only had a single sound to fall asleep to and didn't offer much more than just being a basic bedside solution. This got the app developer thinking about making his own app that would help him and countless millions in falling asleep for a fraction of the cost!



"I use to sit there saying to myself, 'why hasn't anyone come up with a better solution?'...That's when it hit me!", thought Gupta as he described how he came up with the idea, "People want a complete bedside solution at a price that is affordable. Many sounds to fall asleep to, built in memos to take those notes during the night, a calculator to do some quick math and big bold numbers so that the clock can be seen easily in the dark."



Just recently Apple launched its new iPad Mini and has shown no signs of slowing down yet! With the big Christmas rush many people will be heading to the malls to purchase the latest iPad as well as many new apps for their new devices. Apple has already sold 100 million iPad units to date and with the Christmas season right around the corner that number will just keep growing.



"My Clock Station Pro is a complete bedside solution for the iPad and has a lot to offer including even a nap timer for busy students!", explains Gupta as he goes over some of the interesting features of the app, "The idea was that a person would plug in their iPad at night to charge their device, and My Clock Station Pro would turn their iPad into a full Bedside clock solution!"



When considering the price of various other bedside solutions and sleep therapy devices, which can go well above $50, Gupta's solution is one that is not only practical but also offers a smorgasbord of various tools and utilities built in such as a dimmer, flashlight and even a calculator. One user who reviewed the app on iTunes even went as far as to state that the app is the, "Swiss army knife of alarm clocks!"



Device Requirements:

- iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad

- Requires iOS 3.2 or later

- 26.8 MB



Pricing and Availability:

My Clock Station Pro 2.1.2 is $4.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Utilities category.



My Clock Station Pro 2.1.2

Purchase and Download

Screenshot

App Icon



About Game Scorpion Inc

Game Scorpion Inc. opened its doors in July of 2011. They are a Video Game company that focuses on making Video Games for the latest platforms and devices. They currently specialize in Android and Apple iOS development as well as Windows and Mac based Video Game creation. Copyright (C) 2012 Game Scorpion Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.