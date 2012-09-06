My Destiny Productions Getting Buzz Over Newest Web Series Released, "13 Witches"

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- My Destiny Productions, an independent film production company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is proud to announce their web series created by actress and filmmaker, Sabine Mondestin, “13 Witches”.



“13 Witches” is a Fantasy Horror series where 13 sisters who practiced paganism hundreds of years ago, have been wrongfully accused of being witches. People whom they loved and trusted came to torture punish and burn them alive. Only one of the ill-fated sisters survived the brutal killings, Nemesis, who then plots to avenge her fallen brethren. A Faustian bargain made by the embittered Nemesis and centuries later, the sisters have been reincarnated and now seek revenge on the ones who cut their lives short.



Sabine Mondestin wrote, produced and directed this film under her own company, My Destiny Productions. Sabine is also the main actress playing Nemesis in this important stint in her career. Being the filmmaker, producer, director and actress in the movie made the experience more than a personal fulfillment for her.



Before this success, Quebec-born Sabine showed an inclination in both writing and acting from a very young age. Her breakthrough role as Cleopatra in four different productions built her career in show business. After getting her degree in communication at the University of Montreal and earning specialization in journalism with a focus on broadcasting from the private school Promedia, she has graced several TV shows, movies, radio broadcastings and newspapers all over the metro.



Independent films have been comparable to some Hollywood movies despite its meager production budget due to its compelling and new take on telling stories. The “13 Witches” is no stranger to that fact, getting much buzz from social media sites and indie film fanatics even prior to its release. The movie also adds to its charisma its sexy and dark, take on a horror flick setting them apart from the usual Hollywood scary and serious horror films.



