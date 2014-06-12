My Doll House Android Game Encourages Creativity

Warsaw, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- “My Doll House Game” is an app for children that has recently been released on Google Play. Created by Darek Kleczek, a Polish programmer and children’s book writer, the app is virtual game for children that allows them to decorate a beautiful dollhouse. The app allows children to use their creativity to decorate and it encourages originality.



The application has thirty virtual houses, with hundreds of beautiful rooms inside which hold furniture and decorations that can all be rearranged and decorated. Users can add and arrange carpets, furniture, clocks, flowers, and toys to whatever rooms they desire. With persistence, children will find that some items reveal surprising content when tapped. The app is social and allows children to share their dollhouse with friends on social networking sites including Facebook and Google+. Smiles can be earned for decorating the dollhouse, which can unlock new houses and categories. Smiles are earned for free, but can be purchased to explore faster.



Parents have reported that they enjoy watching their children design and be creative while playing this game for kids. The app, which was designed for children ages 4-7, allows both boys and girls to use their imaginations and design homes.



The Bragging Mommy, a popular blogger, raved about the app saying “My kids have enjoyed playing the app and decorating each room. They even like switching out the rooms regularly. This is a simple but cute little app for kids, especially little girls who like to decorate.”



About My Doll House Game

My Doll House Game is an app that children love, and parents approve of. While encouraging creativity, the app can expand a child’s imagination and he or she will have fun playing it.



For more information about the app, please visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.himalaio.dollhouse

To watch a video about the app visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apF2C-KKiQ4



Contact: Darek Kleczek

Phone: +48228482421

Email: himalaio.com@gmail.com

Website: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.himalaio.dollhouse