My Fan Reviews: Social Media Guru Announces Viral Review-Driven Facebook App

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Google’s latest algorithm update has made it clear; traditional marketing methods still work. Now, one social media and marketing guru is bringing the time-tested customer review back into the limelight with his new Facebook App, Fan Reviews.



The App’s mission is simple, to allow businesses to gain a competitive edge and engage with new customers.



Fan Reviews is available to any business with a Facebook fan page. Businesses offering a product or service will now have an opportunity promote four and five-star reviews from previous customers.



“Once a customer leaves a review, the application is managed on the back-end to automatically push out four and five star reviews as a status update,” says Nick Unsworth, who has made a career from helping others to pursue their dreams.



He continues, “While traditional, testimonials are still extremely powerful. In fact, in this day and age of viral marketing they are more important than ever. Fan Reviews will harness this power and allow people to attract new Facebook followers, gain instant referrals and send their testimonials viral in just minutes. The best thing is that the entire thing can be downloaded with just two clicks”



Review Engine ROI will be providing 1-year lease agreements, along with training on the Fan Reviews platform.



Unsworth is keen to share this concept, one which has seen giants such as Amazon.com grow into a multi-billion dollar operation.



“In short, it gives business owners everything they want – a simple solution to creating authority and trusted content on auto pilot, along with an unbeatable buzz around their product or service,” he adds.



To give a select few a chance to try out the app early, Unsworth and his team are currently accepting sign-ups for the App’s pre-launch.



Upon sign-up, each registrar will be entered into a contest to win an Amazon Kindle, JVC video camera, Samsung 32-HDTV and a Sony PS3. These prizes are being raffled to those who sign up through the App’s Facebook page.



For more information, please visit: http://www.myfanreviews.com or click here to view an informative YouTube video.



Click here to view a recent customer testimony.



Notes to Editors The team at Review Engine ROI will be donating $10 from each license to the Make a Wish Foundation.



About Nick Unsworth

Nick Unsworth is a Social Media Pro who teaches entrepreneurs, business owners, and service professionals how to build a tribe of raving fans, followers, and customers that will grow their brand and bottom line.