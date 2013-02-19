My Fitness Boutique Introduces Body Blast Conditioning Classes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- My Fitness Boutique (MFB), the best gym classes in London has introduced body blast conditioning classes. Moreover, as body blast conditioning delivers dynamic conditioning via body weight and barbell exercises, it is becoming popular a lot. This multi-peak workout introduces several of the most effective conditioning methods used to tone, strengthen and increase muscular endurance.



The training features variant intensity interval training, agility, core, balance and power sessions and is suitable for all. It is an easy and fun way to work out. MFB seeks to provide a fairer and easier way to keep fitness of the customers. The distinguished classes in London from the organization are the best and most effective methods to build strength, fitness and flexibility.



The instructors at the organization give great instructions on nutrition without setting unrealistic targets. The classes help people to lose weight, tone up and feel better within a stipulated time period. With the help of professionally trained instructors enrolled members lose fat and improve the overall fitness.



The organization offers some of the best exercise classes like Boxercise, Capoeria, Cardio Burn and Early Spin to name a few at the most competitive charges. http://www.myfitnessboutique.co.uk/">Crossfit classes have gained immense popularity in the recent years. Taking into consideration the increasing demand, MFB offers crossfit classes at competitive charges for all.



Cross fit is preferred by fitness enthusiasts as it is more effective and helps to lose weight in a short span of time. It is designed to improve fitness in ten areas including of cardio respiratory endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, agility, balance and accuracy, etc. amongst others. The cross body methods use full body motions that incorporate every muscle in the body to work as a unit. It raises metabolic rate when done at high intensities with short rest periods.



About MFB

MFB is renowned for offering the best crossfit classes and gym classes in London. It offers around 50 regular classes in London wherein enrolled members can get to know spinning, yoga, circuits, boxercise, pump, TRX, kettle bells, and other great popular exercises. The friendly instructors share their expertise to help students build fitness, strength and flexibility. Apart from the above mentioned classes, MFB offers regular weight loss, nutrition, and Fitness programs. It is based in West Hampstead, North West London, and is open every day from 6am to 10pm.



To learn more visit http://www.myfitnessboutique.co.uk/