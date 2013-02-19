My Fitness Boutique Introduces Zumba Toning Classes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- My Fitness Boutique, the distinguished Zumba classes in London, introduces Zumba toning classes. A Zumba toning class adds another dimension to Zumba party. This class takes the original dance/fitness class to an entirely different level. Zumba toning classes offered by My Fitness Boutique is a breakthrough muscle shaping system using lightweight toning sticks that one uses like maracas.



Zumba is a combination of Latin and International music- classic dance themes that merge together for dynamic, exciting, effective music. The Zumba classes in London are based on the principle that a workout should be easy, fun, effective and healthy. It is ideal for both mind and body. The Zumba classes routine feature aerobic or fitness interval training and includes a combination of fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body. Using this method the class maximizes caloric output, fat burning and total body tuning. It is a mixture of body sculpting movements with easy to follow dance steps.



The new spinning classes offered by MFB have an excellent combination of pumping upbeat music and unique workout with first class instructions to get a great fitness workout with powerful results. The spinning classes provide all the benefits of aerobic activity in a fun and supportive group setting.



Spinning classes are very beneficial as it can strengthen the heart and lungs, burn calories, lower total cholesterol, decrease stress, reduce the risk of some diseases and improve quality of life. It is also renowned for conducting yoga classes that is suitable for beginners and intermediates. It is designed to increase flexibility and strength, improve stamina and focus, revitalize the mind and rejuvenate the body.



About MFB

MFB is renowned for offering the best Zumba classes, yoga classes and spinning classes in London. It offers around 50 regular classes including spinning, yoga, circuits, boxercise, pump, TRX, kettle bells, and other great popular exercises. The friendly instructors share their expertise to help students build fitness, strength and flexibility. Apart from the above mentioned classes, MFB offers regular weight loss, nutrition, and Fitness programs. It is based in West Hampstead, North West London, and is open everyday from 6am to 10pm. To learn more visit http://www.myfitnessboutique.co.uk/