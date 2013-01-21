My Fitness Boutique Launches Early Spin Classes for Londoners

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Research now shows that one of the best times to exercise is first thing in the morning.



As well as giving a kickstart to metabolism it's also a great way to set yourself up for the day. Innovative pay as you go fitness studio provides some of the best spinning classes in London and has something of a cult following.



Due to popular demand they have now launched a series of early spin classes.



My Fitness Boutique's spinning classes are a great way to start the day. And this kind of high intensity aerobic exercise strengthens the heart and lungs, burns calories, lowers cholesterol, decreases stress and improves the quality of life. A spokesperson stated, “Spinning is a very popular and one of the best low impact high intensity workouts you can get. Our instructors are some of the best in London.”



Spinning classes from MFB provide all benefits of aerobic activity in a fun and funky group setting. The spinning classes improve the cardio-vascular strength, enhance muscular endurance and improve the power or climbing ability. It also increases the mental and physical ability to attain peak performance.



Apart from spinning classes, MFB also offers the best Zumba classes in London. The morning Zumba classes at MFB offer a heady combination of high energy and motivating music with unique moves and combinations. Zumba is based on the principle that workout should be easy, fun, effective and healthy. It combines a fusion of Latin and International music.



The classic dance theme merges together for a dynamic, exciting, effective fitness. Nonetheless, the Zumba classes offered by MFB feature aerobic fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body.



About My Fitness Boutique

MFB is renowned for offering the best spinning classes and gym classes in London. It offers around 50 regular classes that include spinning, yoga, circuits, boxercise, pump, TRX, kettle bells, and other great popular exercises. The friendly instructors share their expertise to help students build fitness, strength and flexibility. Apart from the above mentioned classes, MFB offers regular weight loss, nutrition, and Fitness programs. It is based in West Hampstead, North West London, and is open every day from 6am to 10pm.



