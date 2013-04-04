My Free Alarm Clock Launches to Provide Free Alarm Clock App for Windows Devices

Decatur, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Getting up in the morning is one of the inevitable unpleasantries of the day, but thankfully it can be over quickly. Almost everyone in the developed world makes use of an alarm clock to wake themselves up, but those placed on bedside tables are too easy to ignore and those on mobile phones can be silenced at a whim. By having an alarm clock on a PC or Laptop, it can be strategically placed far enough away from the bed that individuals can be assured they will really wake up at the time they set.



My Free Alarm Clock provides such a service with a free to download alarm clock app packed with features to ensure that anyone on any schedule will be able to benefit from the timekeeper. The app features multiple different alarm tones, a scheduler, and an easy to use graphical user interface making it an intuitive device to set up.



Other features include a snooze button and the ability to customize the alarm tone with the customers’ favorite MP3 tune. The alarm clock is also always available on the Task Bar for quick access.



A spokesperson for My Free Alarm Clock explained, “The alarm clock is a great accessory for any computer and offers multiple alarm times and multiple different tones so that individuals can use the features flexibly to suit their needs. The alarm clock also comes with a customizable snooze function and a Monday to Sunday scheduler for customizable routines. We are finding that many users use it to schedule their tasks throughout the day as well as for the more obvious function of a wake up call. The scheduler has been particularly well received as it allows people to pre plan their wake up times for specific times throughout the week, this tops the annoying habit of alarm clocks waking you up at 7am even though it’s a weekend.”



About My Free Alarm Clock

Myfreealarmclock.com is a free alarm clock app that features numerous features including scheduling specific alarms for specific days. The app is designed to be simple to use so people can master the features in under 60 seconds. For more information visit http://www.myfreealarmclock.com/