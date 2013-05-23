My GMS Store Offers a $1000 Phone at Just $600

Caldwell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Joseph Sulikashvili, founder and CEO of My GSM Store, Inc., confirms his company is selling the branded smartphones at the prices that are way much lesser than their actual prices. The young and talented entrepreneur aims to provide customer and says:



“We want people from different countries having an opportunity instead of paying $1000 for a phone in their country, they could buy same phone from us for $600, we are focused on creating a Win Win situation in every aspect of our business.”



On being asked about how he maintains such low prices on cell phones, he responded with a smile, “Due to our unique partnership with world biggest distributors, we are able to provide a good selection of top phones with best prices. Our goal is to keep prices as low as it's possible”.



He continued further, “I have a great relationship with world leading mobile distributors and when I moved to America I wanted to start a company that could provide customers from around the world with best prices on unlocked gsm phones.”



Joseph Sulikashvili also added few words about the warranty options on their products. The young visionary said, “Many phones come with international warranty, also we have an option for extra warranty due to our partnership with Consumer Priority Service, customers can pay aditional 15-20 dollars and get 1 year extra warranty, which is a very good deal I believe.”



The interview has clearly reflected the aim Joseph Sulikashvili has i.e. to provide customers with the branded phones around at unimaginable lower prices. He speaks with a confident tone and expresses an utmost dedication towards its potential customers and assures them for guaranteed lower prices for branded handsets.



About My GSM Store, Inc.

My GSM Store, Inc. is a multi-national company incorporated and based in New Jersey, USA. The Company's focus is to provide customers with high quality service and best prices on original brand new factory unlocked GSM phones. It deals in brands like Apple, BlackBerry, HTC, Nokia, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, Motorola, LG, and Lamborghini worldwide.



