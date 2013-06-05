My GSM Store, Inc Introduces Solavei Services to the Customers

Caldwell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- My GSM Store, a leading unlocked GSM cell phones provider, has introduced new mobile service Solavei Services to the customers. This service enables user to use unlimited text, talk, and data on a 4G network all over the country.



Founder and CEO of My GSM Store, Inc. Joseph Sulikashvili, announced in a recent event that his company will be offering only Solavei Mobile Service, Unlimited Talk, Text, Data, on a 4G Nationwide network for $49 a month or FREE. This is bound to satisfy the needs of customers who end up having huge bill amounts and have the more data usage. With the 4G speed, the downloading and surfing will be very easy for the customers.



Solavei has a different and unique way of money generating for the users wherein it does not have any advertisement, but is spread from the user's end. The users need to introduce or inform their friends to this service and company pays the user. In this way, users may use this service free of charge.



Besides offering Solavei services, the mobile store also offers some of the latest unlocked mobile phones such as Samsung Galaxy S4, Sony Xperia Z and many more. Customers may also browse through the vast collection of mobile offered at the online portal of the website and purchase their phone over there, thus saving time and money.



About My GSM Store, Inc.

My GSM Store, Inc. is a multi-national company incorporated and based in New Jersey, USA. The Company's focus is to provide customers with high quality service and best prices on original brand new factory unlocked gsm phones. My GSM Store Inc. deals with brands like Apple, BlackBerry, HTC, Nokia, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, Motorola, LG, Lamborghini, etc. worldwide. My GSM Store deals only in original brand new never locked phones from Manufacturers. The company is committed to never deal with second hand or refurbished phones. Their policy of no compromise on quality of products and services makes My GSM Store a reliable and dependable GSM Store.



