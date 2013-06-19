My GSM Store Offers Solavei Mobile Services to the Customers 

Caldwell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- My GSM Store, a leading unlocked GSM cell phones provider, and also offers its customers Solavei mobile service.



Solavei is new mobile service provider, offering unlimited talk,text, data on a 4G nationwide network.



Members who choose to share the Solavei Mobile Service with others through its social commerce platform can use the money to offset their monthly bill and even have the opportunity to generate recurring monthly income. At its simplest, the plan allows members to earn $20 per month for every three members (called a "Trio") they or someone directly connected to them signs up for mobile service."



"When members have three Trios, the income generated is greater than their monthly plan cost of $49, essentially making their mobile service free. Members can continue to increase their recurring monthly income as they sign up more people and their network beyond them grows.



A customer from Washington DC tells that he was searching unlocked phones on Google and he was surprised when he found out about Solavei mobile service, I signed up immediately says Michael, and same day I signed up 3 people, next couple of days I had over 15 people in my network, so now my mobile service is free, plus my mobile service provider pays me money for using unlimited talk, text, data. I tell this story wherever I go, because I believe everybody is willing to have free mobile service.



The company representative says that they made decision to offer and promote only Solavei mobile service, because it brings great value to our customers, Solavei changing thousands of lifes acros the country, we believe Solavei is a real blessing.



About My GSM Store

My GSM Store, Inc. is a multi-national company incorporated and based in New Jersey, USA. The Company's focus is to provide customers with high quality service and best prices on original brand new factory unlocked gsm phones. My GSM Store Inc. deals with brands like Apple, BlackBerry, HTC, Nokia, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, Motorola, LG, and Lamborghini worldwide. My GSM Store deals only in original brand new never locked phones from Manufacturers. The company is committed to never deal with second hand or refurbished phones. Their policy of no compromise on quality of products and services makes My GSM Store a reliable and dependable GSM Store.



