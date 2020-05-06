"My Guide," a New Travel Application Empowering Free Movement, Now on Kickstarter

Valencia, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- When traveling, one often likes to learn about new places nearby. However, traditional large tour groups, led by professional guides, can often be expensive and restricting by forcing travelers to a set itinerary. My Guide, a new mobile travel application, is emerging as a solution on Kickstarter to help travelers see and experience what they want, when they want. With travelers on the go, My Guide provides a modern experience using today's technologies and guides travelers through town centers, historical monuments, and sites around the world.



Designed with simplicity in mind, My Guide is a real audio-based tour guide in one's mobile phone. To use the application, one simply needs a headset and mobile phone with the My Guide application installed. From there, open the app and press play, and watch as the application navigates town centers and historical monuments nearby, providing high-quality information and feedback through time. Use a map to find new places to listen to, including itinerary recommendations. Change destinations in real-time while traveling and track sites seen. If lost, open the My Guide map and get directions instantly with useful pictures and lists of historical monuments right in hand.



An offline version is available, saving travelers cellular data while on the go. Perfect for use as a solo traveler or with friends and family, travelers can feel empowered with high-quality, clear information about the sites and destinations nearby, while learning about the world in a new light.



My Guide, designed to be a traveler's new best friend, is now seeking support on Kickstarter. Funds from this campaign will be used to support production costs. Expected to release in early July 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/myguide/real-guide-in-your-phone



Supporters around the world can back My Guide by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as £10. But for a pledge of £50 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including the My Guide application free for select cities. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



My Guide, designed to be a traveler's new best friend, was developed by in Valencia, Spain. Supported by a small team of developers and world travelers, My Guide is empowering world travel by creating a personal travel guide in the palm of one's hand.



