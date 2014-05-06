My IDentity Doctor Announces Availability of Life Saving Medical Alert Bracelets to Help Asthma Patients

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- My IDentity Doctor announces availability of life saving Medical Alert Bracelets in order to help asthma patients. There is a vigorous need to spread awareness regarding availability of the medical bracelets in the market. These bracelets are highly visible only with the support of black engraving provided on these medical bracelets, which proves to be very essential in case of emergencies. They realize the importance of health, thus offer Medical Alert Jewelry with an impeccable quality and at affordable prices.



They have arose as a renowned tool for asthma care and awareness by providing bracelets that are engraved with bold and clear information that stay visible even after long and continual use. Their exclusively made Medical Alert ID Jewelry comes in diverse categories such as Men’s bracelets, Women’s bracelets, Kid’s bracelets, ID plates & bracelet strands, and Pre-engraved bracelets. These bracelets are developed individually for every user as the nature of asthma varies from one person to another.



Besides, a spokesperson from My IDentity Doctor mentions about Kid’s medical ID bracelets, “These are an important item to be worn at all times. If your kids are staying with someone, or at school than they should have a kid’s medical jewelry bracelet, or a medical ID tag. We offer bold BLACK engraving that is easy to read for all kids medical IDs. In addition, these bracelets educate the people about their condition that are around your child & help take care of your child.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor believes in providing service that cares for its customers. The services to an extent like visiting ones doctor that cares for health and well-being. They do care about customers and their well-being. Their caring service will pay close attention to ones needs, and customizes all items with their safety in-mind. Their responsibilities for customer’s detailed information are important for both. One can find their ID that will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure ones safety.



For more information, please visit- www.MyIDentitydoctor.com



Contact Details-

Identity Doctor Inc. 9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1 Lakewood CO 80232

Phone: 1-888-631-1165