My IDentity Doctor Announces Availability of Medical Alert Jewelry for Arthritis Awareness to Help Patients in Need

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- My IDentity Doctor announces the availability of medical alert jewelry for Arthritis awareness in order to help patients in need. It has been known that in Arthritis, a patient must take some precautions during the treatment. In addition to this, a patient should always keep a medical alert system with them to avoid mishaps in the times of emergency. There must be regular and frequent vision and hearing checks by the doctor.



My IDentity Doctor provides purposeful and dependable medical tags that truly help in conveying the proper information to doctors and paramedics. This can save life of the patients in critical situations. Besides, a spokesperson from My IDentity Doctor mentions, “Our stainless steel medical jewelry IDs are custom designed to improve contrast to further increase visibility. We warranty all items and offer our 100% Engraving Guarantee. If you are unsatisfied, we offer a return policy that covers our custom engraved medical jewelry. We use a high powered engraver that burns your information onto the metal. This is by far the best for visibility and is extremely resistant to every day wear and tear.”



The medical bracelets offered by them can even save hospital bills while eradicating unnecessary trips to hospital, increasing up the medical treatment, and thus allow doctors to precisely check in order to reduce error. They provide medical jewelry for the awareness of diverse diseases such as Aids, Asthma, Cancer, Food allergy, and many others.



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor believes in providing service that cares for its customers. The services to an extent like visiting ones doctor that cares for health and well-being. They do care about customers and their well-being. Their caring service will pay close attention to one’s needs, and customizes all items with their safety in-mind. Their responsibilities for customer’s detailed information are important for both. One can find their ID that will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure one’s safety.



For more information, please visit- http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Details-

Identity Doctor Inc.

9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1

Lakewood CO 80232

Phone: 1-888-631-1165