My IDentity Doctor Announces Availability of Medical Alert Jewelry for Patients Suffering from High Blood Pressure

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- My IDentity Doctor announces availability of medical alert jewelry for patients suffering from diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others. They provide the medical alert jewelry in diverse options like Men’s jewelry, women’s jewelry, and kids’ jewelry. Medical alert jewelry for men is primarily made from their premium stainless steel and all the steel medical jewelry is made with hypoallergenic metal that can withstand in everyday use.



They offer some of the finest quality engraving that further shows up in a bold BLACK font and thus increases visibility of medical information for the doctors. One must know that Steel is the best when it comes to consistency in & out water & sturdy to help stay on patient. Also, their thicker steel chains are the most common with 2mm thick IDs and in addition, patients will get free Medical Alert ID Wallet card with all the orders.



Besides, a spokesperson from My IDentity Doctor mentions, “Patients with medical conditions & allergies medical alert jewelry is critical for your safety and wellbeing. Studies show 50% of medical errors occurs due to misdiagnosis during admission to hospital and/or release without proper care. Medical Jewelry will ensure proper medical attention to limit any error or misdiagnosis. In times of an emergency, Medical IDs identify your medical condition and/or allergies to paramedics, doctors, & care takers. Paramedics & Doctors are trained to be aware of Medical Alert IDs to ensure proper treatment.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor believes in providing service that cares for its customers. The services to an extent like visiting ones doctor that cares for health and well-being. They do care about customers and their well-being. Their caring service will pay close attention to ones needs, and customizes all items with their safety in-mind. Their responsibilities for customer’s detailed information are important for both. One can find their ID that will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure ones safety.



For more information, please visit- http://www.MyIDentitydoctor.com



Contact Details-

Identity Doctor Inc.

9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1

Lakewood CO 80232

Phone: 1-888-631-1165