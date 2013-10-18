My Identity Doctor Brings Very Essential Medical Alert ID Jewelry for Men and Women

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- My Identity Doctor, one of the most renowned online medical jewelry stores, now offers medical alert ID jewelry for both men and women, engraved with their health conditions, allergies and medications. Wearing a medical jewelry can be vital if one has met with a serious accident and is unconscious and unable to talk to paramedics about his/her existing medical conditions.



My Identity Doctor's range of steel medical jewelry works as a great assistance for both paramedics and doctors, in order to understand the kind of treatment patients require. In return, the patients will be aided with the most suitable treatment methods – without facing any diagnosis errors and or complications which lead to further medical issues and increase in medical cost.



My Identity Doctor's medical alert jewelry is made up of black engraved hypoallergenic metal – ensuring the imprinted content to be highly visible and easily readable. “We warranty all the items and offer our 100% engraving guarantee. If you are unsatisfied, we offer a return policy that covers our custom engraved medical jewelry”, further claims the spokesperson for the store.



Their medical jewelry is fashioned for both men and women. My Identity Doctor makes sure not to provide traditional medical ID jewelry that seems boring to wear. One can wear these pieces of jewelry as their fashion accessory and look admirable as ever.



The store thus keeps both women's and men's medical ID bracelets and necklaces. It also keeps a collection of children medical alert bracelet and necklace. My Identity Doctor efficiently addresses diverse medical conditions via its AIDS, Epilepsy, Asthma, High Blood Pressure, hypertension bracelet/necklace, and others. Specifically, the store also offers hypoglycemia bracelet/necklaces.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability.



Why Medical Bracelet is recommended, Visit: http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/medical-identification-bracelets.html



Contact Detail:

Contact Person: Jon Paul

Company Name: My Identity Doctor

Social Accounts:

Facebook: facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter: twitter.com/myidentitydoc

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com