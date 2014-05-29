My IDentity Doctor Discusses Safety Tips for People Vacationing with Celiac Disease

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- My IDentity Doctor, a leading provider of Medical ID Jewelry discusses safety tips that can be really helpful for people vacationing with Celiac Disease. They mention that it is important to conduct a beforehand research to know about hotels that offer gluten-free food. People can also make enquiry about celiac disease support group in the area to which they are traveling to. These groups can provide details of places to eat and shopping centers offering gluten-free edible products.



Celiac disease is an auto-immune disorder of small intestine that results in allergic reactions to gluten. It is a digestive disease that damages the small intestine lining and also interrupts nutrient absorption process. People suffering from celiac exhibit severe intolerance to food grains like wheat, rye barley and any other product including medicines with gluten content. Those living with this disease need to follow series of diet based precautions to prevent any allergic attack. Traveling in this scenario becomes challenging too.



While the diet part is the most crucial one, it is equally important to have something for awareness of Celiac Disease in case of medical emergency. My IDentity Doctor’s Celiac disease bracelet ideally informs others about the condition of the wearers if they are stuck in some medical crisis. Identifying and diagnosing celiac is difficult and therefore, medical experts suggest wearing of these bracelets to avoid inaccurate treatment caused by the absence of information about the said medical issue.



Crafted to save lives in emergencies, this medical alert bracelet should be part of the luggage of those traveling with celiac. My IDentity Doctor maintains a wide range of black pre-engraved Celiac disease bracelets, which are inscribed with medical information in bold, black and easily visible fonts.



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability. They provide Alzheimer Bracelets, Asthma Bracelets, Cancer Bracelets, High Blood Pressure Bracelets, Hypertension Bracelets, and many more.



For details, please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Details

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com

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