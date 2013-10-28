My Identity Doctor Explains the Benefits of Wearing a Hypoglycemia Bracelet

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- A genuine report of National Diabetes Fact Sheet – released on Jan 26 ’2011 – revealed the jaw dropping figure of over 25.8 million children and adults afflicted with diabetes in the United States. What further worsens the figures are the life-threatening accidental events that involves people with diabetes. Not only do they require proper diagnoses, but also expect need accurate treatments – customized according to their diabetes.



“If the person is diabetic”, says Jon Paul – a spokesperson for the renowned medical jewelry store My Identity Doctor, “the absence of a hypoglycemia bracelet during catastrophic events such as road accidents, excessive bleeding, etc. can lead to unconsciousness and they can receive inappropriate treatments by paramedics and doctors.”



To claim his facts, he presents a CDC report mentioning 80.1 million people used emergency ambulatory care during the year 2009 and 2010; including which 41 million are those of adverse effects of medical treatments. A simple mathematics can evaluate that in an accident, one in ten people are diabetic.



He further urges people with a diabetic track record to wear a hypoglycemia bracelet or diabetes bracelet – the medical alert ID jewelry that his store My Identity Doctor.com is renowned for offering. “Our medical alert bracelet s ensures to speaks for the ‘unconscious you’ in the event of an accident – ensuring you receive the rightest diagnosis”, he says.



Explaining further he quotes, “We make sure to engrave the medical alert bracelet with easily readable BLACK engraving so that doctors have a full report on your existing health condition, customize your medical care as per the same.”



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry is custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available and warrantied for life. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability. All engraving is also backed with a LIFETIME GUARANTEE for your satisfaction.



To know more, please visit: http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/Medical-ID-Jewelry-Types.html



Company Name: My Identity Doctor

Contact Person: Jon Paul S.

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: news@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter: twitter.com/myidentitydoc