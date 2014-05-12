Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- My IDentity Doctor in support of National Hospitals Week announces availability of engraved medical jewelry at the best possible prices. They provide the most highly recommended medical ID Bracelets & Necklaces available. In addition, they use high-quality BLACK engraving that makes it easy for medical doctors to examine and read the information of patients.



The National Hospitals Week supports the health of communities through considerate care, constant modernization and unmatched dedication. The week, thanks all of the dedicated individuals- physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, volunteers, administrators and many more for their commitment.



My IDentity Doctor’s stainless steel IDs are custom designed in order to improve contrast for better visibility. They also provide warranty on all the items with 100% engraving guarantee and if one is not gratified with their products, can also get a service of return policy that covers custom engraved medical jewelry.



Besides, a spokesperson from My IDentity Doctor mentions, “We ensure medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical alert ID jewelry is custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure your medical information is clear & easy to see in the case of an emergency.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor believes in providing service that cares for its customers. The services to an extent like visiting ones doctor that cares for health and well-being. They do care about customers and their well-being. Their caring service will pay close attention to ones needs, and customizes all items with their safety in-mind. Their responsibilities for customer’s detailed information are important for both. One can find their ID that will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure ones safety.



For more information, please visit- http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Details-

Identity Doctor Inc.

9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1

Lakewood CO 80232

Phone: 1-888-631-1165