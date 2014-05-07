Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- My IDentity Doctor in support of National Nurses Week & International Nurses Day offers top-notch engraved medical jewelry. They provide the most recommended medical ID Bracelets & Necklaces at the utmost competitive prices. In addition, the well-liked BLACK engraving makes it much easier for the medical doctors to understand the medical history of a patient.



Besides, the entire National Nurses week helps in giving gratitude to the nurses for their support and assurance of quality health care. My IDentity Doctor, while supporting, creates awareness among people to realize the importance of nurses in all stages of their lives from infant to elderly.



They highly suggest patients possessing medical conditions and allergies, to get medical alert jewelry for their safety and well-being. The studies illustrate 50% of medical errors happen due to misdiagnosis during admission to hospital and/or release without proper care.



While addressing about the services, a spokesperson from My IDentity Doctor mentions, “We strive to ensure you receive the best possible engraving and visibility possible. Also, our Stainless steel IDs are custom designed to improve contrast to further increase visibility We Warranty all items and offer our 100% Engraving Guarantee. If you are unsatisfied, we offer a return policy that covers our custom engraved medical jewelry. We use a high powered engraver that Burns your information onto the metal. This is by far the best for visibility and is extremely resistant to every day wear and tear.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor believes in providing service that cares for its customers. The services to an extent like visiting one’s doctor cares for health and well-being. They do care about customers and their well-being. Their caring service will pay close attention to ones needs, and customizes all items with their safety in-mind. Their responsibilities for customer’s detailed information are important for both. One can find their ID that will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure ones safety.



For more information, please visit- http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Details

Identity Doctor Inc.

9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1

Lakewood CO 80232

Phone: 1-888-631-1165