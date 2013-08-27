My Identity Doctor (MID) Offers Premium Stainless Steel Medical ID Bracelets

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- My Identity Doctor (MID), a renowned medical jewelry online store, offers premium stainless steel medical ID bracelets. All the bracelets have relevant medical conditions engraved and come in a wide variety of styles and colors of medical symbols. The company lists some of the best engraved sleep apnea bracelets, including the Basic, Pre-engraved sleep apnea bracelet, featuring a curb chain and red medical alert.



These steel medical jewelry items from the house of My Identity Doctor list medical conditions engraved that range from Diabetes, Epilepsy, Autism, Breast Cancer to Peanut Allergy Alert, Penicillin Allergy, to Coumadin Alert, Metformin, and other information. The company also aims to provide some of the best quality engraving that shows up in a bold BLACK font for all of their steel medical ID bracelets.



My Identity Doctor also offers free economy shipping on all domestic orders over $15 and guarantees delivering the product within 3-10 business days. The store also offers worldwide shipping. Customers can also choose speedy or overnight delivery options, in case they require the steel medical jewelry urgently.



The medical jewelry store offers various types of medical jewelry items that include women's medical ID bracelets, medical ID plates, medical ID dog tags, kids medical ID bracelets, medical awareness items, gift cards and many more. With the widest variety and options to choose from, customers are sure to find the best pieces of engraved medical jewelry at this store.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them are custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see in the case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability. Customers will find that their ID will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure their safety.



To Order Online, please visit: http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/order-online.html



Contact Detail:



Identity Doctor Inc. 9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1 Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com