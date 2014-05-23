My IDentity Doctor Now Explains Why Allergy Patients Need Medical Bracelets

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Studies and surveys have time and again showed that a significant percentage of medical mistakes are the result of inaccurate diagnosis both at the time of admittance and release from the hospital. These errors occur due to lack of information about the crucial medical condition and history of people during medical crisis which further result in incorrect, inaccurate or insufficient treatment. This happens not only to people with medical issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, but also to those who are allergic to certain substances like food (e.g. peanuts), medicines (e.g. penicillin, sulfa), and any other material.



In the absence of information about these allergies, the paramedics and doctors generally fail to provide the right treatment and sometimes even administer patients with medicines that they may be allergic to, consequently the situation gets worse. Medical Jewelry are godsend during medical emergencies, designed and developed to ensure proper and precise medical care and narrow down any chances of misdiagnosis and errors. The medical ID bracelets and necklaces facilitate important details about the wearer’s health issues and allergies to doctors & paramedics so that they can accordingly develop the best treatment plan for the patients. People in the field of medical care are trained to look for Medical Alert IDs in case of medical crisis to make sure that they provide the right help.



My IDentity Doctor is a leading provider of medical IDs offering products for allergy awareness as well, such as Sulfa Allergy Bracelet, Penicillin Allergy Bracelets, Peanut Allergy Bracelets and many more. The offered medical jewelry items allow doctors to accurately diagnose patients, avoid errors and speed up the treatment process. The engraving on these pieces of medical jewelry are done in a bold black easily visible and long lasting font. My IDentity Doctor can also customize these as per the specific needs of the clients.



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor ensures that medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability. They provide Alzheimers Bracelets, Asthma Bracelets, Cancer Bracelets, High Blood Pressure Bracelets, Hypertension Bracelets, and many more. For details, please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Details

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: facebook.com/myidentitydoctor