My Identity Doctor Now Holds Hypertension Bracelet, Made with Hypoallergenic Metal

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Specialized in Medical Bracelets and ID Necklaces, My Identity Doctor provides medical awareness items and offers a wide variety of medical alert bracelet collection that is originally meant to assist people in emergency situations. These bracelets are available for both for men as well as women. The company now carries a hypertension bracelet, made with hypoallergenic metal.



One of the representatives of My Identity Doctor stated, “It is essential for people suffering with hypertension to always have a hypertension bracelet so that in case they are hit with a stroke or any immediate condition, the bracelet would help to speak on behalf of them. Doctors prefer our black engraved hypertension medical bracelets as they are very easy to read. Engraving is the most important part and we specifically make our black engraving highly visible on all of our bracelets.”



My Identity Doctor, with services to mankind also offers 10% discount to all its 50+, early senior customers on all Medical ID Bracelets. With purchase of any medical ID bracelet or necklace over $29.99, the company gives a promo code to avail this discount; this can be found on their home page.



The Mens alert ID jewelry is made from premium stainless steel. All steel medical jewelry is made with hypoallergenic metal and built to withstand everyday use. My Identity Doctor provides some of the best quality engraving that shows up in a bold black font.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them are custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined Black engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see in the case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability, backed up with a return policy and warranty. Customers will find that their ID will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure their safety.



To Order Online, please visit: http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/order-online.html



Contact Detail



Identity Doctor Inc.

9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1

Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com