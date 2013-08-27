My Identity Doctor Now Offers Black Engraved Steel Medical ID Bracelets with Return Policy

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- My Identity Doctor (MID), a renowned medical jewelry online store offering fine polished jewelry with a fine stylish designed medical bracelet, and jewelry with a brushed steel back which enhance black engraving visibility and that ultimately ensures medical safety.



One of the representatives of My Identity Doctor while highlighting the usefulness of Steel Medical ID Bracelet stated, “In order to indicate the medical condition of the patient in an emergency, our bracelets come custom engraved OR a lower cost pre-engraved ID to indicate your medical condition. These medical ID bracelets are perfect for any man or women on the go and also can all be custom engraved with your important medical information.”



He further stated, “One of the usefulness that this My Identity Doctor`s Steel Medical ID Bracelet & Jewelry brings is that it will help your doctor, and/or nurse to better understand your medical history so time is not wasted and prevent misdiagnosis.”



The main highlight, or could be called as unique selling proposition of the company, is that all their ID as well as Steel Medical Jewelry come with bold BLACK engraving that help doctors and paramedics to read and analyze their patients effectively and promptly.



The company also offers black engraved sleep apnea bracelets; this bracelet comes with pre-engraved medical information and lifetime engraving warranty.



My Identity Doctor offers various types of medical jewelry items that include women's medical ID bracelets, medical ID plates, medical ID dog tags, kids medical ID bracelets, medical awareness items, gift cards and many more. With the widest variety and choices to choose from, customers are sure to find the best pieces of engraved medical jewelry at this store.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor offers black engraved sleep apnea bracelets that ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability backed up with a return policy and warranty.



To know more, please visit: http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/



Contact Detail:

915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232 Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108 Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com