My Identity Doctor Now Offers Medical ID Bracelets & Necklaces for Medical Emergencies

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- My Identity Doctor is an acclaimed name for availing medical ID Bracelets & Necklaces to ward off any negligence during emergencies and it is now bringing a useful range of Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Bracelets. Prominent black colored engravings on the bracelets clearly describe the nature of condition and any other important details.



The range of medical alert bracelets offered by My Identity Doctor are vital for ensuring well-being of patients with significant medical conditions and allergies in the event of an accident and other such mishaps. These bracelets erase the chance of fatal medical errors that generally happen due to misdiagnosis in the absence of crucial formation about any particular medical conditions of the patients.



In addition to its high utility range of medical alert ID jewelry, My Identity Doctor also ensures an enhanced level of client service for customer satisfaction. As one of its representatives mentions, “Our Stainless steel IDs are custom designed to improve contrast to further increase visibility. We warranty all engraving with a LIFETIME WARRANTY. If you are unsatisfied, we offer a return policy that covers our custom engraved medical jewelry.”



Medical Jewelry offered by the company also includes bracelets for allergies like a peanut allergy bracelet and other kinds of food allergy awareness bracelets. Besides this, My Identity Doctor provides both women and Mens Medical ID Bracelets at fairly reasonable prices. There are multitude choices in terms of styles, colors and medical symbols and customers can easily browse the website to choose the appropriate ones for them.



The website of My Identity Doctor is easy to use and secure, so customers can view the details of these medical alerts and place order online and be assured of convenient and secure transactions.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry is custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one's medical information is clear & easy to look at in case of an emergency.



Please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/medical-alert-necklace.html



Company Name: My Identity Doctor

Contact Person: Jon Paul S.

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter: twitter.com/myidentitydoc