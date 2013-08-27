My Identity Doctor Now Offers Men's Medical ID Bracelets, Made Up of Hypoallergenic Metal

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- My Identity Doctor (MID), a renowned medical jewelry online store, now offers Mens' Medical ID Bracelets from their widest selection of products for men. It is often difficult for men to find a medical alert bracelet that they are comfortable in wearing. The company takes pride in their design and works hard to create stylish, masculine designs, keeping modern men in mind and produces one of the finest medical bracelets that men could flaunt proudly.



One of the representatives of My Identity Doctor (MID) while addressing to the media stated, “We offer medical bracelets for women and medical bracelets for men alike. An engraved medical ID bracelet or necklace presenting a concise overview of your conditions, allergies and medicines will alert a doctor or medic before starting treatment. Informing medical personnel about your unique medical conditions and needs will greatly aid pre-hospital care, also save your money and prevent diagnosis errors/complications.”



All their Medical ID bracelets are made up of black engraved hypoallergenic metal that gives a 100% surety to the medical patients of their status. With a goal to provide their clients with potentially life-saving elegant medical alert jewelry that one can wear with pride, the company tries to make such a song and dance and passes the message to its clients, not to jeopardize the health and wear the most stylish, elegant Medical IDs, which would ultimately help doctors to understand them better.



With its durable, long-lasting, stainless steel medical ID tags, customers can find the perfect piece of jewelry that is both stylish and functional.



About My Identity Doctor Mens Medical ID Bracelets



My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability.



To know more, please visit: http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/



Contact Detail:

915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232 Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108 Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com