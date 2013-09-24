My Identity Doctor Offering Sleep Apnea Bracelets as a Reliable Medical Alert ID

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- In the event of a medical emergency or accident, people might turn unconscious and non-respondent to activities around them. What further may become dangerous for them is their existing medical conditions. With them being unconscious, medical professionals may indetermindedly give them medications that might worsen their health conditions further. Meanwhile, a person wearing a medical alert ID jewelry can prevent such scenarios by larger extent.



My Identity Doctor, a renowned online medical jewelry store, aims towards offering such medical alert ID for women and men, which reduces the risk of giving them wrong medications in the event of emergencies. The store has been providing the informative medical ID jewelry for various medical disorders such as diabetes, asthma, epilepsy, etc. and has further introduced a new range of sleep apnea bracelet concerning the same.



A spokesperson for My Identity Doctor elaborates, “A person suffering from any kind of sleep apnea – obstructive, central or complex, must wear some kind of piece of medical jewelry visibly imprinted with his conditions. These people usually are on heavy prescriptions to address their sleeping disorders. Any kind of the fateful event, followed by antagonistic medication, might obstruct or worsen their present and existing medical condition.”



The store is thus concerned towards offering these alerting medical jewelries at the most affordable prices. Customers can also choose the kind of medical jewelry they prefer to support – be it steel medical ID bracelet or necklace. Furthermore, these steel medical jewelry can be purchased simply from their safe and secure website www.myidentitydoctor.com.



“We Warranty all items and offer our 100% Engraving Guarantee. If you are unsatisfied, we offer a return policy that covers our custom engraved medical jewelry”, ensures the spokesperson.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability.



To know more, please visit: http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/



Contact Detail:

915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232 Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108 Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Person: Jon Paul

Company Name: My Identity Doctor

Social Accounts:

Facebook:- facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter:- twitter.com/myidentitydoc

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com