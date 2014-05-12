Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- My IDentity Doctor offers medical alert jewelry that contains food allergy awareness product information. Allergic reactions to food occur very quickly and sometimes without even a notice. This reaction can be life threatening. When it comes to children, food allergies are much more common and in order to protect them; My IDentity Doctor’s team provides a diverse range of child medical bracelet at the best possible prices.



These bracelets are a very important item to be worn by the kids at all time. In addition, if the kids stay with friends or at school, then they should wear medical ID tags. They have bold BLACK engraving on all the medical IDs, so that everyone can read the tags clearly. Their team always suggests their customers to educate other people about the same, in order to make them informed about the child’s health and condition. One must say that their free Medical ID wallet card sent with all the orders and engraved medical jewelry set them apart from other companies.



Addressing about the services and products of My IDentity Doctor, a spokesperson mentions, “We strive to ensure you receive the best possible engraving and visibility possible. Our Stainless steel IDs are custom designed to improve contrast to further increase visibility. We Warranty all items and offer our 100% Engraving Guarantee. If you are unsatisfied, we offer a return policy that covers our custom engraved medical jewelry.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor believes in providing service that cares for its customers. The services to an extent are like visiting one’s doctor that cares for health and well-being. They do care about customers and their well-being. Their caring service will pay close attention to one’s needs, and customizes all items with their safety in-mind. Their responsibilities for customer’s detailed information are important for both. One can find their ID that will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure one’s safety.



For more information, please visit- http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Details-

Identity Doctor Inc.

9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1 Lakewood CO 80232

Phone: 1-888-631-1165