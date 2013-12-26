My Identity Doctor Recently Launched a Significant Collection of Mens Medical ID Bracelets

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- My Identity Doctor (MID), a well-known online store for medical jewelry further strengthened the position of its customers, in case of medical emergencies by launching a significant collection of Mens Medical ID Bracelets. Made from premium stainless steel and hypoallergenic metal, these bracelets are styled in men friendly designs and are fit for everyday use. The engravings on these medical alert bracelets are in bold black font and describe the crucial medical information of the users. Aside from this, with all orders, My Identity Doctor provides free Medical Alert ID Wallet card and a LIFETIME WARRANTY for the engraving.



They have attained the reputation of a trustworthy provider of steel medical jewelry, not only because of their useful and high quality range but also because of their enhanced customer service. One of the representatives states, “My Identity Doctor believes in providing service that cares for its customers. Somewhat like visiting your doctor that cares for your health and well-being. My Identity Doctor will do the same as we do care about you and your well-being. Our caring service will pay close attention to your needs, and customizes all items with your safety in-mind. Attention to your information details is very important to you and us.”



Medical alert ID jewelry from My Identity Doctor comes with a guarantee of the best quality engraving together with sturdy metal structure which is highly durable and safe to use. In addition to the available range, they are also an expert in developing custom made products with customized engravings to include all the necessary information about the medical condition.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Company Name: My Identity Doctor

Contact Person: Jon Paul S.

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter: twitter.com/myidentitydoc