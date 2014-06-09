My IDentity Doctor Registers Participation in Home Safety Month Through Engraved Medical Bracelets

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- June is celebrated as the national home safety month and My IDentity Doctor registers participation in all the activities related to the same, through their engraved medical bracelets that ensure safety of family members during medical emergencies. Inside home, accidents can be a result of loose railing, cords, slippery floors or bad lighting. In these circumstances, medical ID bracelets can prevent situations from turning worse if the victim is also a patient of any kind of chronic health conditions.



These medical jewelry products are particularly highly valuable for senior citizens as not only are they more prone to such mishaps, but also aging makes them a victim of many age related diseases like arthritis, Alzheimers heart diseases and so on. My IDentity Doctor’s Heart Patient Bracelets, Arthritis Bracelets, Alzheimers Bracelets inform medical professionals about these ailments of the patient during medical crisis and ensure that the treatment is planned accordingly.



The company works with utmost dedication to clients and offers high-quality and reliable products, as a representative mentions, “My Identity Doctor.com believes in providing service that cares for its customers. Somewhat like visiting your doctor that cares for your health and wellbeing. My Identity Doctor.com will do the same as we do care about you and your wellbeing. Our caring service will pay close attention to your needs, and customizes all items with your safety in-mind. Attention to your information details is very important to you and us.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability. They provide Alzheimer Bracelets, Asthma Bracelets, Cancer Bracelets, High Blood Pressure Bracelets, Hypertension Bracelets, and many more.



For more information, please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/



Company Name: My IDentity Doctor

Contact Person: Jon Paul S.

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com



Social Accounts:



Facebook:- facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter:- twitter.com/myidentitydoc