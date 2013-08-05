My Identity Doctors Offering Medical Alert Bracelets for Emergency Situations

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- My Identity Doctor (MID), a renowned medical jewelry online store, is now offering a wide medical alert bracelet collection meant to assist people in emergency situations. These bracelets are available for both men and women.



“Often comes a situation when people become unconscious due to some accident or other reason”, quotes Mr. Jon Paul a spokesperson for My Identity Doctor, “In such situations, a medical alert ID jewelry can be of great assistance in indicating others about your prior medical conditions. The dark and readable engravings on these bracelets help medical professionals and emergency respondents to understand which medications should be given to you.”



My Identity Doctor offers womens and mens medical ID bracelets having variety of engravings, such as hypoglycemia bracelet, Sleep Apnea bracelet, hypertension bracelet, etc. The experts from the organization also suggest people to wear this jewelry during sports, going out, jogging, etc. “More than 95% look for a medical ID in times of emergency. Medical Alert IDs are very important for professionals to understand your medical information. Medical IDs should be clear and easy to read”, they quote.



Customers can order these reliable and helpful medical alert IDs from MID's safe and secure online store. The organization provides free shipping on all domestic orders over $15 and guarantees to deliver the product within 7-10 business days. The store also offers worldwide shipping. Customers can further choose among speedy (3 business days) and overnight (same day, one business) delivery options in case they require the steel medical jewelry urgently.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry is custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one's medical information is clear & easy to look at in case of an emergency.



