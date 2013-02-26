My iPhone Repair Announces Affordable New Cell Phone Plans and the Addition of Android Cell Phone Repair Services

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- My iPhone Repair, a local Petaluma cell phone repair shop recently announced a major expansion in their services. Known for expert iPhone repair, the company will now also offer Android repair service. In addition, they are offering affordable cell phone service plans for customers looking for quality and cheap cell phone plans. Owner Tal Sahar, known as “Mr. iPhone Repair” has built a reputation as a master cellphone repairman and now he is bringing his expertise to the Android and using his connections in the industry to offer great cell phone plans.



Sahar and his team are experts have been using the latest smart phones for many years and Sahar often jokes about how he and his team are the people standing in line for days in advance of the latest release. The repair services include repair of cracked screens, water damage and battery replacement. Company professionals can also troubleshoot issues that frustrate cell phone users everywhere. One of the more popular services offered includes unlocking cell phones that have been inadvertently locked for whatever reason. Now not only iPhone users can take advantage of the company’s expertise but Android users as well.



The new cell phone plans being offered are marketed under the “Simple Mobile” brand name and are pre-paid plans ranging in price depending on the amount of data, texts and minutes the user wants. The price range of the plans goes from $10 for a SIM card to $60 for the top plans with full unlimited phone, text and network service.



Those interested in learning more can visit the My iPhone Repair website. Company representatives can be reached during normal business hours at 707.559.5421 or toll free at 800.591.1566.