My iPhone Repair Announces Plans to Open New Location in Petaluma

My iPhone Repair, a company dedicated to repairing just about any issue iPhone users face, recently announced that they will soon be opening a second location in Petaluma, California. The Santa Rosa-based company has been offering iPhone repair for two years and saving iPhone users from costly replacement phone. Owner Tal Sahar, known as "Mr. iPhone Repair" is widely recognized as a life saver by iPhone users and he is very excited to bring his services to iPhone user in the Petaluma area.



Sahar and his team are experts in iPhone repair because they are original iPhone users. Sahar often tells the story of how he and his friends were some of the first to stand in line for the original iPhone3 and, of course, they have encountered some of the major repair issues that they are now responsible for fixing. My iPhone Repair offers repair for the major issues faced by users of the iPhone 3, iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. The company also offers repair services for the iPad and iPod Touch.



The repair services include repair of cracked screens, water damage and battery replacement. Company professionals can also troubleshoot issues that frustrate iPhone users everywhere. One of the more popular services offered includes unlocking an iPhone that has been inadvertently locked for whatever reason. Clients find the level of customer service to be top notch and live phone repair technicians are always available during normal business hours. One of the things that clients find most valuable is the company’s flat rate repair services so they know up front how much a repair will cost.



Those interested in learning more can visit the My iPhone Repair website. Currently, the company offers a repair location on Marlow Road in Santa Rosa where clients can wait for their repair or drop their phone off in case a more extensive repair is required. Soon, those in Petaluma will have a second repair center to service their needs. Company representatives can be reached during normal business hours at 707.623.9341 or toll free at 800.591.1566.