My iPhone Repair to Open New Convenient Location in Rohnert Park Shopping Center

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Santa Rosa iPhone Repair company brings their services to a location in Rohnert Park, offering convenience to even more customers. The company specializes in many cell phone repair services, and even buys and sells new and used phones. Although the company is called My iPhone Repair, they also fix iPods, iPads, and Droid phones as well.



My iPhone Repair is the home of the iPhone Flat Rate Repair service, something that makes them stand out among the competition. They have been professionally repairing, fixing and restoring iPhones at their iPhone repair center, located in Santa Rosa, CA for over two years. Now that they have a new Rohnert Park iPhone repair center, they are making it easy for more customers to join the thousands they have already assisted with cell phone repair. Their stellar track record has earned them an accreditation with the Better Business Bureau as well as many positive reviews on Yelp.



Specializing in iPhone repair, but also repairing any broken iPod Touch or iPad, they are familiar with the Apple software these devices use. They can fix cracked screens, water damage, battery replacements, and can even do troubleshooting. They offer live repair technicians via phone during business hours, and also offer an online ordering service for customers nationwide.



For professional iPhone repair by skilled specialists, My iPhone Repair is the company to get in touch with. With two convenient locations in California, they are now helping more guests in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park than ever. For those that are not local, information on how to get repairs done is available on their website, http://www.myiphonerepair.com



My iPhone Repair

1791 Marlow Road, Suite 2

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

800-591-1566

707-623-9341