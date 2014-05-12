My Lead System Pro Offers Amazing Work at Home Opportunities

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Paul Wiekel, the man behind Talk Fusion, the popular multi-level marketing company, issued a statement on his website that My Lead System Pro is now available. According to Wiekel, with this marketing platform members get to earn money even while working at home.



Wiekel said that the secret to the Talk Fusion success lies in its ability to produce free leads on social networks like Facebook, and furthermore Wiekel says, no online working experience is required for aspiring members. To make it easier for people to learn the system, a free tour and video is provided explaining some facets of the IMGlobal system, which was designed expressly for automating mundane and difficult tasks that marketers are forced to do.



Wiekel also announced that he will personally show members how to develop and foster their e-franchise so it grows, allowing members to earn upwards of $1,000 without leaving their day job. For those who are already a member of IMG, they have the option to get shares from those who decide to join now.



The My Lead System Pro, says Wiekel, allows members to get in touch with members who have earned substantial amounts in the programs so they can get tips and advice on how to proceed. In addition, Wiekel has guaranteed that members who join and become part of the team will get success coaching every step of the way. it is the hope of the company that the platform helps people make more money online without needing to learn new technical skills.



About IMGlobal

This marketing platform was created by Paul Wiekel out of his own efforts to generate income online to augment his daily earnings. Under this new system, Wiekel and those who take part in it make money regardless of their location, and they also learn new techniques for recruiting, creating a budget and increasing leads.



Contact Details

Leon S. Whitman

2111 Roosevelt Wilson Lane

Los Angeles, CA 90017