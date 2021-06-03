My Liquitab: World's First Ultrasound Medication Delivery System Comes to the U.S.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- The number of people who cannot swallow solid dose medications is growing annually.



Statistics indicate that one in three older adults, 30% of people hospitalized and 30% residing in nursing homes has some difficulty swallowing solid dose medications.



Every ill-health category has a component that affects a person's ability to swallow from the common cold and sore throat to most serious medical conditions.



Keith Dobson has invented a game changing device. The use of ultrasonic technology includes toothbrushes, measuring babies in utero, locating people's veins and now My Liquitab uses ultrasonic technology for medication delivery.



Keith Dobson, inventor and founder of Liquitab Systems, boasts a wealth of experience in property development as well as being a highly successful innovator/global healthcare executive leader with over 35 years of industry experience in managing global business operations. He consults to a large number of Australian healthcare agencies nationally and internationally and is the founder of a number of companies including KK Nom Pty Ltd, and an incubator for start-up companies and businesses such as Liquitab Systems Limited to name a few.



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk host, Phyllis Ayman and Keith Dobson are proud of the relationship they are forging to bring My Liquitab to the United States and are thrilled to announce it to the listeners of SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk.



