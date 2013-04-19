My Logo Imprinted Is a Superstore for Promotional Products

Midlothian, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- My Logo Imprinted creates a variety of custom imprinted products, promotional pens , and promotional corporate gifts with logos on them. For hospitals, large non-profits, airlines, real estate firms, universities, banks, and other large organizations, My Logo Imprinted is the place to go for custom promotional products.



My Logo Imprinted can customize a company’s logo or design on any of its thousands of custom imprinted products. Because of their experience and success, they have been able to create a seamless process for creating custom imprinted products.



Susan Pourian of the Indian Arts and Crafts Association is just one of the many customers to rave about My Logo Imprinted’s services. Pourian said, “Just wanted to say what a great hit the bags were at our 35th Anniversary Show! Everyone loved them and it was great to see them all “walking” around the show in Albuquerque. Your service, patience, fulfillment of order – every step of the way was handled so professionally and efficiently – every promise and commitment on your part was surpassed. Thanks again and we’ll be in touch on hopefully another project!"



My Logo imprinted has over 50 years in the specialty industry and can offer firsthand experience in helping customers with their selection of imprinted products for their upcoming event or promotion. They offer free virtual samples, free product samples, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee to all of their customers.



The My Logo Imprinted staff will act as an extension of an organization’s marketing team in order to help guarantee the success of the promotion. My Logo Imprinted can provide an organization with printed and electronic solutions to fit every marketing need.



To learn more about all that My Logo Imprinted has to offer, visit them online at www.mylogoimprinted.com . To contact the company, call 877.250.LOGO.



Contact:

My Logo Imprinted

Owners, Jay and Bev Powers

13926 Hull Street Rd, Suite 178

Midlothian, VA 23112

877-250-LOGO(5646)