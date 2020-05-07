My Love Reveals Silver Lining "Quarantine-Streaming" Amidst an Apocalyptic Message with 2 Free Episodes

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Somewhere between watching archived episodes of Iron Chef and Survivor, quarantined viewers are discovering a timely supernatural documentary, My Love is One TELL THEM! by SoRichIam Media. The four part documentary reveals hidden events taking place on earth that may be critical underlying factors to major events such as the corona virus otherwise known as COVID19 and other mysterious events on earth that have perplexed humanity since the beginning of time.



The reps at the duo-boutique indie publisher and production company say viewers learn they are not completely powerless in regards to irregular events currently taking place. They say if it seems apocalyptic, perhaps it's because it is.



However, they say it is not necessarily all bad if viewers are aware and informed of their options. They say viewers will have to watch all four episodes to fully understand their part.



They assure us it's not all doom and gloom. There is a silver lining for those who grasp it. That could make watching this four part doc-u-series potentially gratifying for one's overall peace of mind and long term personal and family well being.



Viewers can go to http://vimeo.com/ondemand/myloveisone to watch all four episodes of My Love is One TELL THEM!. The first two episodes are provided free on demand at least until June 1. Longer if the COVID19 stay at home orders persist.



Media contact



Mary Abrams

Public Relations

SoRichIam Media

P.O. Box 20711

Rochester, New York 14602 USA

http://SoRichIam.com

http://Twitter.com/SoRichIam_Media

http://myloveisone-tellthem.com/