My Medigap Consultant's Addition of Proprietary Software Makes It Easier to Compare Medicare Plans

Faison, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- My Medigap Consultant, a Medicare insurance brokerage based in North Carolina, has just added proprietary software that will help compare all of the Medicare supplement plans that are available in their clients’ states.



The company helps people who are 65 years and older find the best medicare supplement plan for them. For clients who are wondering things like “Is Medicare Supplement Plan F the best?” the new software will make the entire process a lot easier.



Most states have over 30-plus Medicare plan providers to evaluate, which traditionally has been a time-consuming process. With the new software, My Medigap Consultant can rank each insurance company according to what the Federal government considers to be the most important. For example, the new software allows employees of My Medigap Consultant to compare the different providers by financial strength, premium and the most recent premium increase.



With this information, along with an analysis by telephone of each client’s situation, My Medigap Consultant is able to recommend the best plan. This in turn will save senior citizens both valuable time and the often-confusing process of calling around to different companies or spending hours looking at online Medicare supplement quotes. From helping seniors understand the difference between Medicare Plan F and Medicare Plan G to offering advice on top Medicare supplement plans, My Medigap Consultant is ready and willing to help.



“Our mission is to provide you with the information you need to make a smart decision regarding your Medicare Supplement Quotes,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that whether seniors are looking for Medicare plans or they are from out of our state and need help choosing a Medigap policy, the company is able to assist in a wide variety of ways.



In addition to offering no obligation Medicare Supplement quotes and helping with Medicare Part F, Medicare Part G and more, My Medigap Consultant also represents a wide variety of medical insurance companies. Clients will also receive an E-newsletter that is filled with important updates on Medicare as well as helpful tips for seniors.



About My Medigap Consultant

My Medigap Consultant is a brokerage firm specializing in Medicare Supplement plans. By using its proprietary software, the company helps seniors compare all plans available in their state, select the plan that best fits their situation, and helps them enroll in that plan. Since plan premiums change each year, the company works with clients to make sure they have the best plan. Since plans are standardized by the government, paying more does not provide any more coverage; it simply means that people paid too much. Contact My Medigap Consultant and let the friendly and knowledgeable staff help make sense out of the Medicare Alphabet Soup! For more information, please visit http://www.mymedigapconsultant.com