My Menu Gives Away QR Ordering to Help Contain the Spread of COVID-19 in Restaurants & Hotels

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The single most reusable item in the restaurant is the menu. Unfortunately, it is not possible to sanitize a printed menu after every use. The solution, QR Ordering via the guest mobile. The guest scans a QR code on his / her mobile, sees the menu and places the order via the mobile without downloading any app. Unfortunately solutions like this cost money, and given the current market scenario, restaurants are not in a financial position to purchase such solutions. Hence My Menu has announced that they will giveaway QR Ordering for FREE to any restaurant worldwide to help curb the spread of COVID-19!



My Menu, originally a digital tablet menu platform which is used by restaurants to upsell their food by showcasing beautiful pictures and videos. QR Ordering was an add-on features which was only used by Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and by hotels to cover large service areas such as beach side, pool bars and room service.



Given the recent outbreak of COVID-19 it has become clear that apart from maintaining high safety and hygiene standards, restaurants cannot have items that are used by multiple customers as the virus can survive on surfaces, on paper / cardboard for up to 24 hrs and on plastic up to 9 days. Printed menus have to go! As they are either printed on paper or board or laminated.



My Menu's existing clients have been quick to adapt and have enabled QR Ordering. "We have seen that guests feel safer using their own mobile to order." Said Pawan Jain, CEO of Yugo Sushi & J's Kitchen one of the early adopters of QR Ordering. "We have over 300+ restaurant clients. And since this crisis started we have seen a steady decline in restaurant sales, especially dine-in sales. Hence to support the restaurant community and help fight the spread of COVID-19 we decided to give it away for free - for as along as this crisis lasts." Says Abhishek Bose, CEO & Co-Founder of My Menu (www.mydigimenu.com) "The set up is fairly simple and with the help of video tutorials the restaurant can self manage the solution. Moreover, this feature is available in 142+ languages making it the ideal solution for a global roll out for bigger brands." Added Bose



About Abhishek Bose

https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhibose/ With over 25+ years experience in the Hospitality Technology space. Abhi started his career with Micros-Fidelio (now Oracle), implementing systems across hotels. He has been involved in over 36+ hotel openings. Following which he was Asst Director of IT at the prestigious 7 star hotel Burj Al Arab for 4 years. He was instrumental in the success of TeleAdapt's Middle East office where he accomplished global contracts with the IHG group among other hotel chains.



The last few years, he has been focused on the independent or small restaurant groups and as a company TECHMTE boasts of 300+ restaurant clients across UAE & Oman.



Media Contact



Mob +971502298622

Email abhi@mydigimenu.com

Website www.mydigimenu.com