My Money for College Helps Students Understand Financial Aid and Other Aspects of Going to College Without Debt

Plainview, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- My Money for College is an informative website that helps students heading for college make smarter financial decisions and access available grants so that they can attend school debt free. The cost of college tuition has been increasing by leaps and bounds over the last decade. As government funding is depleting, more and more college students are faced with tough decisions about how to pay for school. My Money for College helps clear up the confusion and introduces students to the variety of options that are available for them.



Grants and scholarships provided by third party companies and universities often make up a large percentage of the funding students need for schooling. However, the remaining balance still needs to be paid through a student loan, if they qualify or a third party loan. Many of today’s graduates have learned that the high cost of a college education and the growing interest rates on government loans are only the tip of the iceberg. As they branch out into the “real world” and find that jobs pay less and are less available than they had anticipated, the stress of student loans begins to mount.



At My Money for College students can learn about smarter ways to plan for their college education. Whether it is by saving money once they begin working or by attending school part time in order to work full time, there are plenty of options available to decrease potential educational debt. Students that hope to qualify for grants from a college will need to understand what colleges look for. While a good grade point average plays a factor, colleges also want students who are able to multi-task and handle a variety of activities at once so that they will be a more “well-rounded” student. My Money for College also offers tips for student on choosing the right college and a complete guide to scholarships for high school seniors. With My Money for College it is possible to navigate the educational waters and successfully get a degree with little to no debt.



About My Money for College

