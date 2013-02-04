'My Moviestar: Dream High Season 2' Available on Apple App Store NOW

Seoul, Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- According to reports by CNN, 42 percent of mobile phone users admit to using their phone for entertainment when they are bored. Similar studies conducted by various news networks in Europe show that 13 million cell phone users play mobile games every day.



Since 2003, the mobile phone game developers of Pictosoft have committed themselves to creating high quality and detailed games for smart phone platform devices. Pictosoft’s wide selection of games, which include ‘8th Floor: Secret of Cast,’ ‘Caribbean Zombie,’ ‘Monster Capture!’ and ‘Shadow ZIN: Ninja Boy,’ have found themselves among the best selling game applications on the Apple App Store. The company frequently updates their applications to include new stories, features, characters, and much more, adding to their popularity.



Recently, Pictosoft announced the release of their newly updated game, ‘My Moviestar: Dream High Season 2,’ on January 29, 2013. In the company’s newest ‘My Moviestar: Dream High Season 2’ update, players are introduced to a number of additions, such as an up to date story and map, plus over 100 new items.



The game follows Movie City’s brightest star, Julia, through various adventures, including her lover’s success in Galiwood and a new job working for her ex-boyfriend, Jeff. ‘My Movie Star: Dream High Season 2’ allows the reader to grow with Julia as her fascinating love story unfolds, complete with twisted love lines.



Pictosoft’s newest game is set in a new city, Galiwood, which can be reached by an airplane from Movie City. ‘My Moviestar: Dream High Season 2’ also has more interesting characters, including Abdula, a prince, and Anna, a beauty shop owner.



Additionally, the game includes new clothing items for all characters, some of which are only found in Galiwood. Players can fill their closets with more glamorous and colorful clothing from new stores such as the Winter Shop in Movie City.



Pictosoft has expressed plans to continuously update their games. Players are encouraged to subscribe to the company’s Twitter and YouTube feeds in order to keep track of the company’s latest updates regarding their work.



