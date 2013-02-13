My Own Truth Launches Website, Challenging Individuals Be True to Themselves

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- My Own Truth, an affiliate of Kelly Leadership Group, LLC, has announced the official launch of its webstore. The products available are intended for leaders that are ready to display the truth about who they are. Each item empowers individuals to be authentic in expressing who they truly are as unique individuals.



The new website allows people to boldly purchase a product expressing how they define themselves. Buyers can shop as a guest or create a confidential account with the site. An online shopping cart is available regardless and retains all information as long as one stays logged on.



Your ‘unapologetic truth’ messages can be displayed on t-shirts, sweatshirts, or backpacks. Shoppers can select their truth on whichever product they are purchasing. These trademarked truths can be related to race, religion, political preference, or relationships. They can also be a statement of empowerment, for a strong, independent, or smart person, for example.



For a convenient shopping experience, throughout the website, there is centralized access to account information. Visitors can get to their order status, view their shopping cart, or find customer service information. The website therefore provides a very simple and effective resource for anyone wanting to express their truth.



Owner Alonzo Kelly, of Kelly Leadership Group, said, “We are who we are. Whether by birth or by choice, living an authentic life and being proud of who you are, is what separates leaders from followers. Today I choose to live an authentic life and not worry about what others may have to say about it”.



About Alonzo Kelly

Alonzo Kelly is the founder of Kelly Leadership Group, LLC., dynamic executive coaching and leadership development firm.. He is also the host of a dynamic radio show titled ‘Leadership The Way I See It’. His background in coordination and leadership qualifies Kelly to assist others in expressing who they are as individuals to the world.



My Own Truth products are available online now. Interested folks may visit www.myowntruth.com to identify a product and a statement that is a truth to identity, and see how easy it is to be bold and strong.



For interviews, contact Alonzo Kelly at (414) 688-9642 or alonzo@kellyleadershipgroup.com