My Personalised Clothing Launch My Personalised Hoodie, a Site That Enables Customers to Create Their Own Branded Hoodies

Southend-on-Sea, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- My Personalised Clothing Limited say they are a market leader in personalised clothing and promotional wear. The company supply garments for sports clubs, corporate wear, promotional events the company even produce Stag and Hen night t-shirts. Following the success of mypersonalisedclothing.co.uk the company have recently launched www.mypersonalisedhoodie.co.uk the aim of the new site will be to provide printed hoodies and other promotional wear.



For years businesses have produced t-shirts and jumpers to give away as promotional items or for staff to wear, why not hoodies? My Personalised Hoodie can offer embroidered or printed hoodies with no minimum order value, they have more than four separate printing techniques that can be used to emboss logos or messages onto the garments.



They say on their about page, “My Personalised Hoodies offer hoodie printing and embroidery services in London and all over the UK. Our services include Embroidery, Screen Printing, Vinyl Printing/Transfer Printing and DTG (direct to garment).” The site offers and online design capability details of which can be found here. Sizes of hoodie available range from extra small to 5XL with various materials available for men, women and children. Standard delivery usually takes 5-7 working days although express services are available for clients who are in a hurry to get the garments for a trade show or other corporate event.



The company invites anyone seeking more information on My Personalised Hoodie and the garments they have available to call their free phone number which is 0800 955 8501 or visit their website www.mypersonalisedhoodie.co.uk.